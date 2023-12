McBain (lower body) was removed from injured reserve Friday, per the NHL media site, which likely means he'll draw into the lineup for the evening's game against San Jose.

McBain hasn't played since Nov. 9. He has four goals, seven points, 11 PIM and 33 hits in 13 contests this year. McBain will probably serve in a bottom-six capacity Friday while Zach Sanford might be a healthy scratch.