McBain scored his first career goal in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Minnesota.

McBain gave the Coyotes a 2-1 lead just 20 seconds into the third period, deflecting an Anton Stralman pass by Marc-Andre Fleury. The 6-foot-4 center signed with Arizona after posting 19 goals and 14 assists in 24 games this season with Boston College. McBain has some intriguing potential with his combination of size and skill that should give him a solid floor as a bottom-six regular. He now has a goal and an assist through his first eight NHL games while posting 25 hits.