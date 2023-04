McBain posted an assist, four hits and two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks.

McBain has two assists and 16 hits through four games in April. He helped out on a Christian Fischer tally in the first period. McBain is stuck in a 14-game goal drought, but he has eight helpers and 67 hits in that span. The center is at 24 points, 293 hits, 81 shots on net and 57 PIM through 80 appearances.