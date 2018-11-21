Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Back in action

Chychrun (upper body) will return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against Vegas, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Chychrun has missed 15 of the first 16 games of the campaign due to injury, so he'll hope to avoid the injury bug now that he's once again been cleared to play. The 20-year-old blueliner is expected to skate with Niklas Hjalmarsson on Arizona's second pairing against the Golden Knights.