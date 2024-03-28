Chychrun grabbed a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-2 win over Buffalo.
Chychrun extended Ottawa's lead to 4-0 at the 8:49 mark of the opening period, firing a slapshot past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, before adding an assist on Shane Pinto's empty-netter in the third. The 25-year-old Chychrun now has three goals and four points in his last two games after logging just two assists in his previous 18 contests. He's up to 12 goals and 36 points through 71 games in his first full season with the Senators.
More News
-
Senators' Jakob Chychrun: Powers Sens to win•
-
Senators' Jakob Chychrun: Creates assist in loss•
-
Senators' Jakob Chychrun: Stays warm with helper•
-
Senators' Jakob Chychrun: Earns power-play helper•
-
Senators' Jakob Chychrun: Distributes three assists in loss•
-
Senators' Jakob Chychrun: Supplies pair of power-play assists•