Chychrun grabbed a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-2 win over Buffalo.

Chychrun extended Ottawa's lead to 4-0 at the 8:49 mark of the opening period, firing a slapshot past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, before adding an assist on Shane Pinto's empty-netter in the third. The 25-year-old Chychrun now has three goals and four points in his last two games after logging just two assists in his previous 18 contests. He's up to 12 goals and 36 points through 71 games in his first full season with the Senators.