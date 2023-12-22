Chychrun logged an assist in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Chychrun has 10 assists over his last eight games, including three power-play helpers. The defenseman assisted on a Ridly Greig tally in the first period of Thursday's contest. Chychrun is up to 22 points, 64 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 28 outings overall. He should continue to see top-four minutes and time on the second power-play unit.