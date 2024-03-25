Chychrun scored a pair of goals in Sunday's 5-3 victory over the Oilers.

Chychrun got the Senators on the board with a power-play goal in the first period, tying the game 1-1, before tallying the eventual game-winner on another man advantage late in the third, beating Calvin Pickard with a one-timer off a Drake Batherson feed. Chychrun had gone 18 games without a goal prior to Sunday's contests, picking up just two assists in that span. The 25-year-old blueliner now has 11 goals and 34 points through 70 games this season.