Chychrun notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Chychrun has piled up nine assists over his last six games, with three of them coming on the power play. The 25-year-old defenseman remains on the second power-play unit, but he's finally getting into a groove after a rough second half of November. Overall, Chychrun has 21 points (nine on the power play), 62 shots on net, 42 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 26 appearances in his first full season with the Senators.