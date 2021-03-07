Chychrun scored a goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Chychrun's tally at 13:32 of the second period tied the game at 2-2, and it was all Coyotes after that. The 22-year-old blueliner is up to six goals, 17 points, 61 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and 33 hits through 24 contests. He had 12 tallies in 63 outings last year, so it's not too surprising to see Chychrun continue his success on the scoresheet in 2020-21.