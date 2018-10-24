Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Cleared for contact

Chychrun (knee) has been given the green light to absorb contact in practice and is likely two weeks away from returning, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Based on the two week practice timeline provided by general manager John Chayka, that would put Chychrun's potential return date as Nov. 11 versus the Canucks. Once given the all-clear, the blueliner's inclusion on the 23-man roster will likely result in the demotion of Ilya Lyubushkin to the minors -- although the club could opt to keep two extra defenseman and instead sent down a forward.