Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Close to practicing
Chychrun (knee) could return to practice at some point during Arizona's four-game Canadian road trip, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
While it appears that Chychrun still has a ways to go until he's cleared to return, practicing with the team would certainly a positive step in his rehab from surgery. The 19-year-old has also been skating for the last three weeks, but with Arizona currently sitting in last place in their division, there's no rush to bring back the electric defensemen.
More News
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Still no return timeline•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Hits ice from first time since knee surgery•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Recovery ahead of schedule•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Appears on IR•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Won't begin skating for several more weeks•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: May not be lost for entire season•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...