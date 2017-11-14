Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Close to practicing

Chychrun (knee) could return to practice at some point during Arizona's four-game Canadian road trip, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

While it appears that Chychrun still has a ways to go until he's cleared to return, practicing with the team would certainly a positive step in his rehab from surgery. The 19-year-old has also been skating for the last three weeks, but with Arizona currently sitting in last place in their division, there's no rush to bring back the electric defensemen.

