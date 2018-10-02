Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Still not cleared for contact
Per coach Rick Tocchet, Chychrun (knee) has yet to be cleared for contact, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Chychrun is reportedly ahead of schedule in his rehab from ACL surgery, but the Coyotes aren't going to rush him back before he's fully recovered. The 2016 first-round pick will likely be placed on injured reserve for the start of the campaign, and may head to the minors on a conditioning stint once he's cleared to play. There's still no official timetable for the American blueliner's return to action, but he's definitely trending in the right direction.
