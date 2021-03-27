Chychrun (undisclosed) is considered a game-time decision for Saturday's game versus the Sharks, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Chychrun exited Friday's win over the Sharks in the third period and didn't return. However, head coach Rick Tocchet doesn't believe it's a serious injury, and he believes Chychrun has a 50/50 chance to play Saturday. The 22-year-old handles a significant role on Arizona's blue line, averaging more than 23 minutes per game and recording 22 points thus far.