Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Won't travel with team
Chyrchrun (hip) won't travel on the team's upcoming three-game road trip, Richard Morin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Chychrun will miss the next three games, at least, and his next chance to play will be March 12 against the Canucks. The Coyotes still don't have a plan for when the blueliner will get back on the ice. The 21-year-old has already produced career highs in goals (12) and points (26). He'll need to be activated from IR before returning to the lineup.
