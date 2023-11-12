Moser recorded two assists, four blocked shots, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Predators.
Moser set up tallies by Troy Stecher and Michael Carcone in the high-scoring contest. Through six outings in November, Moser has produced a goal and four helpers. It's an improvement on his production from October -- the defenseman is at seven points, a plus-6 rating, 12 shots on net, 12 hits and 19 blocked shots through 14 contests overall.
