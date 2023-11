Moser notched an assist in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Blues.

Moser set up a Nick Schmaltz tally in the second period. With five assists and a plus-2 rating over his last six games, Moser is benefiting from being more firmly in a top-four role. The 23-year-old defenseman is up to 10 points, 17 shots on net, 19 hits, 33 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 19 contests overall, and he's also starting to see time on the second power-play unit.