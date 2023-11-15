Moser posted a power-play assist, four blocked shots, two hits and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

Moser has earned three assists over his last two games. His helper Tuesday was his first power-play point of the campaign. The 23-year-old defenseman is up to eight points, 14 shots on net, 14 hits, 23 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 15 contests overall.