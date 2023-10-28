Moser scored a goal, dished an assist, added two hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Kings.

Moser helped out on a Matias Maccelli goal in the first minute and scored one of his own later in the first period. The additions of Sean Durzi and Matt Dumba have left Moser to handle more defensive responsibilities in the early going. The 23-year-old blueliner has two points, five shots on net, eight hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through seven contests.