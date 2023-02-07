Dea was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Tuesday.
Dea made his season debut for the Coyotes on Monday against Minnesota, logging one shot, one hit and one block in 7:41 of ice time. If Liam O'Brien (hand) is still unavailable, Dea could be back with the big club ahead of Friday's clash with Chicago.
