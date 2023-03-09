Dea was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Thursday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.
Dea was recalled six days ago and was pointless in three games. He was unable to get a shot on goal in the three contests after playing one game with Arizona last month. Dea had 19 goals and 24 assists in 54 AHL games before his recall.
