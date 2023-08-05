Dea was placed on unconditional waivers by Arizona for the purposes of terminating his contract Saturday.
Dea played only four games for the Coyotes last season and was unable to hit the scoresheet. He played in 67 games with AHL Tucson, scoring 23 times and adding 27 assists. Dea is expected to sign with a European club once he passes through waivers.
