Dea was recalled from AHL Tucson on Friday,
Dea played one game with the Coyotes earlier in the season, going minus-one in 7:41 of action against Minnesota on Feb. 6. He's also picked up 19 goals and 24 assists in 54 games with AHL Tucson this year.
More News
-
Coyotes' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Assigned to AHL affiliate•
-
Coyotes' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Promoted to NHL•
-
Coyotes' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Waiver wire bound•
-
Coyotes' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Heading to desert•
-
Canadiens' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Assigned to AHL affiliate•
-
Canadiens' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Joins taxi squad•