Dea signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Coyotes on Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Dea spent all of 2021-22 with AHL Laval, recording 52 points in 70 contests. Surprisingly, he didn't play with the Canadiens at all despite their significant run of injuries and poor performance. The 28-year-old will have a chance to revitalize his career in Arizona, a team that's still rebuilding and could have a bottom-six spot open for him.