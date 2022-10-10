Johansson (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Monday.
The 27-year-old's injury could be part of the reason for the Coyotes claiming Connor Ingram off of waivers Monday. Johansson recorded a 4.81 GAA and an .852 save percentage with Colorado and Florida last season.
