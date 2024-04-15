Johansson (lower body) may be an option during the postseason, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports Monday.

While having Johansson available to serve as the backup will certainly benefit the Lightning, the 28-year-old netminder shouldn't be expected to take the crease for the team any time soon unless Andrei Vasilevskiy suffers an injury. Johansson will end the regular season having made 26 appearances in which he went 12-7-5 with a 3.37 GAA, .890 save percentage and two shutouts.