Johansson (lower body) won't play Tuesday against Columbus, per Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com.

Johansson has started 26 games for the Lightning this season, recording an .890 save percentage and a 12-7-5 record. The 28-year-old will set his sights on getting healthy for the Lightning's playoff run to serve as Andrei Vasilevskiy's backup. In the meantime, Matt Tomkins will serve as Tampa Bay's No. 2 option behind Vasi.