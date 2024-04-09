Share Video

Johansson (lower body) won't play Tuesday against Columbus, per Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com.

Johansson has started 26 games for the Lightning this season, recording an .890 save percentage and a 12-7-5 record. The 28-year-old will set his sights on getting healthy for the Lightning's playoff run to serve as Andrei Vasilevskiy's backup. In the meantime, Matt Tomkins will serve as Tampa Bay's No. 2 option behind Vasi.

