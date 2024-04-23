Johansson (lower body) won't dress for Tuesday's Game 2 versus the Panthers, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Johansson could still be available at some point in the postseason, but it's unclear when that may be. It's safe to assume he'll be out indefinitely, as the Lightning have not provided a specific update on his status.
