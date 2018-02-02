Coyotes' Jordan Martinook: Back in action Thursday
Martinook (upper body) is in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Stars.
Martinook will return to a bottom-six role against Dallas, skating with Brad Richardson and Josh Archibald on the Coyotes' fourth line. The 25-year-old winger has only notched four goals and 12 points in 49 games this campaign, so he isn't a desirable option in season-long fantasy formats.
