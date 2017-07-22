Martinook reached a contract settlement with the Coyotes on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. The winger, who narrowly avoided an arbitration hearing, will earn $3.6 million over the next two years.

The 24-year-old pivot was selected by the 'Yotes in the second round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. Last season, he fashioned 11 goals and 14 helpers over 77 games, and received 2:14 of ice time in shorthanded situations. Arizona's qualifying offer of one year and $687,500 was a bit of a head scratcher given Martinook's scoring acumen and middle-six role, but there should be no hard feelings since the two sides ended up reaching a settlement on their own.

