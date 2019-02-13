Oesterle scored his sixth goal of the season on the power play in a 5-2 win over the Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Don't look now, but that makes a five-game point streak for the defenseman. In that span, he has two goals and four assists, with two of his points coming on the power play. Oesterle has delivered a career year with 19 points in 47 games, and it's possible he could break 30 points if he can stay healthy.