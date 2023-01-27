Vejmelka posted a 33-save shutout in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Blues.

Nick Schmaltz's natural hat trick helped lead the way, while Vejmelka was unbeatable for the fourth time in his career. Three of those shutouts have happened this season, with this one being his first since Nov. 23. The 26-year-old improved to 13-17-4 with a 3.19 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 35 contests overall. He's been sharing the crease with Connor Ingram lately, but with Vejmelka rounding back into form, he may retake a larger workload after the All-Star break. The Coyotes' last game before the break is Saturday in Anaheim.