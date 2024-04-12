Vejmelka will be stationed between the pipes in Edmonton on Friday.
Despite his recent struggles, Vejmelka continues to alternate starts with Connor Ingram. Over his last three starts, Vejmelka has been tagged with 15 goals on just 79 shots. He's now 12-19-2 with a 3.40 GAA and an .893 save percentage through 36 appearances this season.
