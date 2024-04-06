Vejmelka allowed four goals on 24 shots in Friday's 7-4 win over the Golden Knights.

Vejmelka was down 4-1 after the second period, but he stayed in the game. The Coyotes then erupted for six goals in the third to give him his fourth win in five outings despite the poor raw numbers. Vejmelka is up to 12-18-2 with a 3.35 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 35 games this season. It's expected Connor Ingram will start Sunday in San Jose, lining up Vejmelka for a favorable road start in Seattle on Tuesday.