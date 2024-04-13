Vejmelka stopped 37 of 39 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

Vejmelka earned his fifth win in his last seven outings, though this was his first good appearance in four games. While it came against an Oilers lineup sans Connor McDavid, it was still a positive for Vejmelka, who has had a down year. The 27-year-old netminder is at 13-19-2 with a 3.35 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 37 appearances. The Coyotes continue to alternate goalies, lining up Connor Ingram for Sunday's game in Calgary and Vejmelka for the season finale at home versus the Oilers on Wednesday.