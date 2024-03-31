Vejmelka made 24 saves in an 8-5 loss to the Rangers. He allowed six goals.

He went into the third locked in a 3-3 tie, but his team collapsed early in the third and allowed three consecutive goals before his mates made a game of it. Vejmelka had come into Saturday on a three-game winning streak (four total goals allowed). If the Coyotes follow their recent pattern of alternating starters, Vejmelka will suit up Friday against Vegas. That's a rough matchup, so find another option for next week's games.