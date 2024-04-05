Vejmelka is slated to get the starting nod at home against Vegas on Friday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Vejmelka has been sharing the crease with Connor Ingram, having posted a 3-2-0 record, 2.38 GAA and .921 save percentage in his last five outings. The split share should continue heading into the final seven games of the season, which means Vejmelka will likely see three more starts following Friday's appearance.