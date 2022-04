Vejmelka will start between the pipes in Tuesday's road game versus the Wild, source reports.

Vejmelka was sharp in his last start Friday against the Capitals, stopping 27 of 28 shots, but he ultimately came away with a loss due to a complete lack of goal support from his teammates. He'll try to snap his personal six-game losing streak in an unfavorable road matchup with a red-hot Wild team that's won five straight contests.