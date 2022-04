Vejmelka allowed five goals on 50 shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to Carolina.

Vejmelka did his part to keep the game close, facing a barrage from Carolina, but Arizona was unable to overcome a 51-26 shot deficit. It's the fifth consecutive losing decision for the 25-year-old goaltender. Vejmelka has looked good at times in his rookie season, but wins remain hard to come by in Arizona. His record falls to 12-31-2 on the season with an .899 save percentage.