Vejmelka allowed four goals on six shots in Friday's 5-4 win over the Predators.

Vejmelka was pulled after the fourth goal, and Harri Sateri backstopped the Coyotes to a remarkable comeback win. This was a tough end to the year for Vejmelka, who closes his rookie season with a 13-32-3 record, a 3.68 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 52 appearances. He enters 2022-23 as the Coyotes' presumptive starter, though they'll likely struggle again in another year of rebuilding.