Vejmelka made 14 saves on 20 shots before being pulled in a 7-3 loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

Sometimes you just don't quite have it, and it seemed to be one of those nights for Vejmelka, who had won each of his previous two starts before Saturday's meltdown. The 25-year-old netminder had been strong in Scott Wedgewood's absence and should still be the go-to in Arizona.