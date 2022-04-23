Vejmelka allowed one goal on 28 shots in Friday's 2-0 loss to the Capitals. The second goal was an empty-netter.

Vejmelka had his best game of the month, but the Coyotes didn't give him any support. In his last seven outings, the 25-year-old goalie has gone 0-5-1 with 30 goals allowed. He's still the No. 1 option in net, as Harri Sateri has struggled since joining the Coyotes. Vejmelka owns a 12-32-3 record with a 3.61 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 50 contests. It'll be Sateri in goal for Saturday's tough home game versus the Blues.