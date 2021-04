Pederson scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Friday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Pederson tallied at 10:47 of the second period to tie the game at 2-2. The undrafted 23-year-old has worked his way up the Coyotes' ranks with solid play at AHL Tucson. With a goal in his first NHL game, he could be a factor in the big club's lineup for a bit. He'll face competition from Dryden Hunt, Drake Caggiula and Hudson Fasching for playing time.