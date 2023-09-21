Pederson (upper body) took part in Thursday's practice, according to Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network.
Pederson missed the final eight contests of the 2022-23 campaign because of his upper-body injury. He had three goals and six points in 27 games last season. Pederson practiced on a line with Warren Foegele and Derek Ryan on Thursday.
