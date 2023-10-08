Pederson was placed on waivers by the Oilers on Sunday.
Pederson signed a two-year deal with Edmonton in the offseason after posting a goal and two assists in 11 games with Vancouver last year. If he clears waivers, the 26-year-old Pederson will likely open the campaign with AHL Bakersfield in a depth role.
More News
-
Oilers' Lane Pederson: Good for start of camp•
-
Oilers' Lane Pederson: Handed two-year deal•
-
Blue Jackets' Lane Pederson: Won't return this season•
-
Blue Jackets' Lane Pederson: Not expected to play Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Lane Pederson: Unavailable Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Lane Pederson: Out of action Saturday•