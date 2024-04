Crouse recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 7-4 win over the Golden Knights.

Crouse set up Logan Cooley for the Coyotes' empty-netter, capping off a six-goal third period. The 26-year-old Crouse has rebounded a bit after struggling for most of February and March, earning five points over his last nine contests. The winger is up to 38 points, 163 shots on net, 167 hits and a minus-4 rating over 75 appearances while seeing steady usage on the second line and second power-play unit.