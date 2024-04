Crouse scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Crouse's third-period tally held as the game-winner. The 26-year-old rebounded from a midseason slump to put up nine points over the last 15 games of the season. He finished with 23 goals, 42 points, 171 shots on net, 175 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-7 rating across 81 appearances in a middle-six role.