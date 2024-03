Crouse notched an assist, three shots on goal and six hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.

Crouse remains snake-bit on offense -- he has five assists and 31 shots on net over his last 17 games, but he hasn't bulged the twine in that span. He's also picked up 50 hits to continue his usual physical play as a second-line power winger. For the season, the 26-year-old is at 35 points, 153 shots, 161 hits and a minus-5 rating through 70 appearances.