Schmaltz scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-2 win over the Sharks on Sunday.

Crouse opened the scoring early in the first frame on the power play for his 22nd goal of the year and his seventh with the extra attacker. He also added an assist on the game-winning marker, two shots on net, two PIM and an even rating in 12:53 of ice time. With the fourth win in six games for the Coyotes, they hope to carry this momentum for an additional win when they face the Kraken on Tuesday.