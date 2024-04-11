Crouse notched an assist, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Crouse set up a Vladislav Kolyachonok tally late in the second period, which gave the Coyotes a 2-1 lead. Over his last nine games, Crouse has two goals and five assists. He struggled for much of March, but he's closing out the season strong. The 26-year-old winger is at 41 points, 169 shots on net, 172 hits, 55 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 78 contests overall.