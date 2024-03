Crouse notched an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Predators.

Crouse has started to get his offense going again with three helpers over the last six games. He set up the first goal of Logan Cooley's hat trick in this contest. Crouse is up to 36 points, 157 shots on net, 164 hits and a minus-3 rating through 72 appearances. He's been stuck at the 20-goal mark for the last 18 games, but he remains in a middle-six role.